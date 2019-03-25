Investors Buy Shares of Kimberly Clark (KMB) on Weakness

Investors bought shares of Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) on weakness during trading on Monday. $53.51 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $32.61 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $20.90 million into the stock. Of all stocks tracked, Kimberly Clark had the 27th highest net in-flow for the day. Kimberly Clark traded down ($0.14) for the day and closed at $121.91

Several analysts have commented on the company. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $109.00 price target on shares of Kimberly Clark in a report on Friday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Kimberly Clark from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $107.00 to $113.00 in a report on Thursday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Kimberly Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Kimberly Clark from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $129.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 18th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Kimberly Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.19.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.00 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.59.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by ($0.08). Kimberly Clark had a return on equity of 1,156.45% and a net margin of 7.63%. The firm had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. This is a boost from Kimberly Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Kimberly Clark’s payout ratio is presently 62.33%.

In other news, insider Anthony J. Palmer sold 6,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.11, for a total transaction of $704,703.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Kimberly Clark by 11,155.0% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 4,310,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 4,271,714 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Kimberly Clark in the 4th quarter worth approximately $337,207,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Kimberly Clark by 50.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,738,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,482,000 after acquiring an additional 1,595,818 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Kimberly Clark by 1,023.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,429,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,826,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301,816 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors purchased a new position in Kimberly Clark in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $136,368,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.28% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly Clark Company Profile (NYSE:KMB)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

