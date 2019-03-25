Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Admiral Group (ADM)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Admiral Group (LON: ADM) recently:

3/22/2019 – Admiral Group had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt. They now have a GBX 2,260 ($29.53) price target on the stock, up previously from GBX 2,085 ($27.24).

3/21/2019 – Admiral Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from GBX 2,440 ($31.88) to GBX 2,410 ($31.49). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/8/2019 – Admiral Group had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

3/7/2019 – Admiral Group had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

3/7/2019 – Admiral Group had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

2/27/2019 – Admiral Group had its price target raised by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from GBX 2,352 ($30.73) to GBX 2,440 ($31.88). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/28/2019 – Admiral Group had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

LON ADM traded up GBX 5 ($0.07) during trading on Monday, hitting GBX 2,147 ($28.05). 456,889 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 850,550. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.61. The company has a market cap of $5.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.69. Admiral Group plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,823 ($23.82) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,227 ($29.10).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of GBX 66 ($0.86) per share. This is an increase from Admiral Group’s previous dividend of $60.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a yield of 3.01%. Admiral Group’s payout ratio is presently 0.66%.

In other news, insider David Stevens sold 138,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,102 ($27.47), for a total value of £2,900,760 ($3,790,356.72).

Admiral Group plc provides car insurance products primarily in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, France, and the United States. The company operates through four segments: UK Insurance, International Car Insurance, Price Comparison, and Other. It underwrites car insurance and other insurance products; offers van insurance and associated products primarily to small businesses, as well as general insurance products; and provides household insurance, and commercial vehicle insurance broking services.

