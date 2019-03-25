Investment Analysts’ Downgrades for March, 25th (ACIU, AMTD, BHLB, CBAN, CIT, COLL, CSTR, DANOY, DVDCY, ENS)

Investment Analysts’ downgrades for Monday, March 25th:

AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Get AC Immune SA alerts:

TD Ameritrade (NASDAQ:AMTD) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB)

was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Colony Bankcorp (NASDAQ:CBAN) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Danone (OTCMKTS:DANOY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Danone SA is engaged in food processing activities primarily in France and internationally. The Company operates in four business lines: Fresh Dairy Products, Waters, Baby Nutrition, and Medical Nutrition. The Fresh Dairy Products division produces and markets yogurts, fermented fresh dairy products, and other specialized fresh dairy products .The Waters division produces and distributes packaged natural, flavored, and vitamin-enriched water. The Baby Nutrition division provides food for infants and toddlers to complement breast-feeding. The Medical Nutrition division offers products to treat disease-related to malnutrition. Danone SA, formerly known as Groupe Danone, is based in Paris, France. “

DAVIDE CAMPARI-/S (OTCMKTS:DVDCY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Davide Campari Milano SpA is engaged in the beverage industry, which has spirits, wines and soft drinks segments. It products includes Aperol, Appleton Estate, Campari, SKYY, Wild Turkey and Grand Marnier. Davide Campari Milano SpA headquartered in Milan, Italy. “

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. is a real estate investment trust which owns, manages, operates, acquires and repositions office and retail properties primarily in Manhattan and New York metropolitan area. Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Harris (NYSE:HRS) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Hydrogenics (NASDAQ:HYGS) (TSE:HYG) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Itau Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Mogo Finance Technology (NASDAQ:MOGO) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

PCSB Financial (NASDAQ:PCSB) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Recro Pharma (NASDAQ:REPH) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

SurModics (NASDAQ:SRDX) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Community Financial (NASDAQ:TCFC) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

UPM-Kymmene (OTCMKTS:UPMKY) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Vivint Solar (NYSE:VSLR) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Receive News & Ratings for AC Immune SA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AC Immune SA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.