Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (IQI) Shares Bought by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI) by 40.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 414,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 118,804 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust were worth $4,645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IQI. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 74.6% during the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 100,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 42,972 shares in the last quarter. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd bought a new position in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $687,000. Claybrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC now owns 219,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,544,000 after acquiring an additional 33,079 shares in the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 762,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,550,000 after acquiring an additional 146,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian bought a new position in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $521,000. 15.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE IQI opened at $12.11 on Monday. Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust has a 52 week low of $11.03 and a 52 week high of $12.14.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.0516 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.11%.

About Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

