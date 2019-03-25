Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ) Stake Decreased by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 50.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,243 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 39,068 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for about 1.2% of Mutual Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $5,899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 31.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,007,827 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,345,675,000 after purchasing an additional 4,353,877 shares in the last quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 14,018.3% during the fourth quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 3,041,795 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $469,227,000 after purchasing an additional 3,020,250 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 569.1% during the fourth quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 3,159,757 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $487,424,000 after purchasing an additional 2,687,482 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $231,371,000. Finally, Swiss RE Ltd. bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $216,581,000. 47.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

NASDAQ:QQQ traded down $1.25 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $177.31. 1,282,264 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,224,104. Invesco QQQ Trust has a one year low of $143.46 and a one year high of $187.53.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.3242 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and international copyright laws. The original version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/25/invesco-qqq-trust-qqq-stake-decreased-by-mutual-advisors-llc.html.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

See Also: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.