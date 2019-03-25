Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc (IVR) Holdings Cut by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its position in Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc (NYSE:IVR) by 13.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 110,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 16,900 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.10% of Invesco Mortgage Capital worth $1,596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IVR. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 45,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $664,000 after buying an additional 10,548 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital in the 4th quarter worth $2,517,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 26,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital in the 4th quarter worth $615,000. Finally, Ramsey Quantitative Systems bought a new position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $236,000. 58.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Invesco Mortgage Capital alerts:

Separately, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital in a report on Sunday, February 24th.

IVR stock opened at $16.09 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a current ratio of 0.01. Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc has a 52 week low of $13.67 and a 52 week high of $16.66. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 0.72.

Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $143.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.80 million. Invesco Mortgage Capital had a negative net margin of 9.79% and a positive return on equity of 11.98%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.19%. This is a boost from Invesco Mortgage Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42.

WARNING: “Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc (IVR) Holdings Cut by New York State Common Retirement Fund” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US & international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/25/invesco-mortgage-capital-inc-ivr-holdings-cut-by-new-york-state-common-retirement-fund.html.

About Invesco Mortgage Capital

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities, and other mortgage-related assets. It invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) and commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) that are guaranteed by a U.S.

Recommended Story: Current Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc (NYSE:IVR).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Mortgage Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Mortgage Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.