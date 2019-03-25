Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (PCEF) Shares Sold by Merit Financial Group LLC

Merit Financial Group LLC lowered its stake in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,839 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,418 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF were worth $522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PCEF. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 25.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 579,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,223,000 after purchasing an additional 117,369 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 322,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,877 shares in the last quarter. CLS Investments LLC increased its stake in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 228,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,207,000 after purchasing an additional 5,208 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 43.6% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 200,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,063,000 after purchasing an additional 60,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PVG Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $3,102,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PCEF traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $22.07. 262 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 165,693. Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF has a 12 month low of $19.33 and a 12 month high of $23.25.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $0.1514 per share. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.23%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th.

About Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF

PowerShares CEF Income Composite Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S-Network Composite Closed-End Fund Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of funds included in the Index.

