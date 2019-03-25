Intermolecular Inc (IMI) is Emancipation Management LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Emancipation Management LLC lifted its stake in Intermolecular Inc (NASDAQ:IMI) by 102.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 808,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 408,200 shares during the quarter. Intermolecular comprises 2.9% of Emancipation Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Emancipation Management LLC’s holdings in Intermolecular were worth $816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Intermolecular by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,214,480 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,421,000 after buying an additional 116,310 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.54% of the company’s stock.

Intermolecular stock opened at $1.03 on Monday. Intermolecular Inc has a fifty-two week low of $0.88 and a fifty-two week high of $1.98.

Intermolecular (NASDAQ:IMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 12th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05). The business had revenue of $6.32 million during the quarter. Intermolecular had a negative return on equity of 9.46% and a negative net margin of 10.13%.

In other news, insider Neil S. Subin sold 205,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.10, for a total value of $225,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ventures Ii L.P. Redpoint sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 409,942 shares of company stock valued at $430,936. Insiders own 46.00% of the company’s stock.

Intermolecular Company Profile

Intermolecular, Inc engages in the provision of solutions for the evaluation and development of engineered thin-film materials for next-generation technology products. It offers platform and multi-disciplinary development team for the research and development of advanced materials in the semiconductor, displays, and glass and coatings industries.

