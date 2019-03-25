Integrated Device Technology (IDTI) Sets New 1-Year High at $48.99

Integrated Device Technology Inc (NASDAQ:IDTI)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $48.99 and last traded at $48.98, with a volume of 840358 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $47.79.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on IDTI shares. Charter Equity cut Integrated Device Technology from a “buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. BidaskClub cut Integrated Device Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Integrated Device Technology currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.91.

Get Integrated Device Technology alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a PE ratio of 38.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.22.

Integrated Device Technology (NASDAQ:IDTI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.09). Integrated Device Technology had a net margin of 11.68% and a return on equity of 30.02%. The business had revenue of $240.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $236.64 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Integrated Device Technology Inc will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Chris Allexandre sold 2,569 shares of Integrated Device Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.31, for a total value of $124,108.39. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 101,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,910,228.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IDTI. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new position in shares of Integrated Device Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $237,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Integrated Device Technology by 68.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 354,638 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,672,000 after purchasing an additional 144,632 shares during the period. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Integrated Device Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,711,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its stake in shares of Integrated Device Technology by 353.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 60,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,821,000 after purchasing an additional 46,774 shares during the period. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp acquired a new position in shares of Integrated Device Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,867,000. Institutional investors own 91.32% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US and international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/25/integrated-device-technology-idti-sets-new-1-year-high-at-48-99.html.

Integrated Device Technology Company Profile (NASDAQ:IDTI)

Integrated Device Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of semiconductor solutions for the communications, computing, consumer, automotive, industrial, and industrial end-markets. It operates in two segments, Communications; and Computing, Consumer and Industrial. The Communications segment offers clocks and timing solutions; radio frequency products; flow-control management products, including multi-port products; telecommunication interface products; static random access memory products; first in and first out memories; digital logic products; optical interconnect and frequency control solutions; and Serial RapidIO switching solutions.

Further Reading: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for Integrated Device Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integrated Device Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.