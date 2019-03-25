Insightshares Patriotic Employers ETF (HONR) Plans $0.08 Quarterly Dividend

Insightshares Patriotic Employers ETF (NYSEARCA:HONR) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.0758 per share on Friday, March 29th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 25th.

Insightshares Patriotic Employers ETF stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $23.91. Insightshares Patriotic Employers ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.40 and a fifty-two week high of $25.29.

