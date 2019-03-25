Insider Selling: WEX Inc (WEX) Insider Sells $31,070.35 in Stock

WEX Inc (NYSE:WEX) insider David G. Cooper sold 167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.05, for a total transaction of $31,070.35. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,730,097.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NYSE WEX opened at $184.50 on Monday. WEX Inc has a 12 month low of $131.35 and a 12 month high of $203.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.51.

Get WEX alerts:

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The business services provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.01. WEX had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 18.30%. The company had revenue of $381.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share. WEX’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that WEX Inc will post 8.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WEX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WEX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, January 6th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of WEX in a report on Thursday, January 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $198.00 price objective for the company. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of WEX in a report on Thursday. Wolfe Research raised shares of WEX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of WEX from $190.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.27.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ffcm LLC lifted its position in WEX by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 210 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in WEX in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in WEX by 79.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 405 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WEX during the fourth quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, Bremer Trust National Association acquired a new stake in shares of WEX during the fourth quarter worth about $140,000. 99.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright law. The original version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/25/insider-selling-wex-inc-wex-insider-sells-31070-35-in-stock.html.

WEX Company Profile

WEX Inc provides corporate card payment solutions in North and South America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment and processing services.

Further Reading: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for WEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.