Insider Selling: Texas Roadhouse Inc (TXRH) Director Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

Texas Roadhouse Inc (NASDAQ:TXRH) Director Kathy Widmer sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.91, for a total transaction of $182,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,400 shares in the company, valued at $755,284. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

TXRH traded up $0.44 during trading on Monday, hitting $61.04. The stock had a trading volume of 651,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 844,544. The company has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.68. Texas Roadhouse Inc has a twelve month low of $56.00 and a twelve month high of $75.24.

Get Texas Roadhouse alerts:

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 19th. The restaurant operator reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $605.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $599.06 million. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 17.06%. Texas Roadhouse’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Texas Roadhouse Inc will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. This is an increase from Texas Roadhouse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.55%.

TXRH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, January 11th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research note on Monday, February 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.71.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Roadhouse in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 851 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 10.0% in the third quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC now owns 2,750 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece was published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/25/insider-selling-texas-roadhouse-inc-txrh-director-sells-3000-shares-of-stock.html.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of February 19, 2019, it owned and operated approximately 580 restaurants. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

Further Reading: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Roadhouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Roadhouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.