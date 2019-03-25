Insider Selling: salesforce.com, inc. (CRM) CEO Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) CEO Marc Benioff sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.24, for a total transaction of $816,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Marc Benioff also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 25th, Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.91, for a total transaction of $1,619,100.00.

On Wednesday, March 20th, Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.28, for a total transaction of $1,632,800.00.

On Friday, March 15th, Marc Benioff sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.02, for a total transaction of $805,100.00.

On Monday, March 18th, Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.51, for a total transaction of $1,615,100.00.

On Wednesday, March 13th, Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.36, for a total transaction of $1,593,600.00.

On Monday, March 11th, Marc Benioff sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.00, for a total transaction of $785,000.00.

On Friday, March 8th, Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.04, for a total transaction of $1,550,400.00.

On Tuesday, March 5th, Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.04, for a total transaction of $1,580,400.00.

On Friday, March 1st, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.31, for a total transaction of $2,449,650.00.

On Friday, February 22nd, Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.07, for a total transaction of $1,600,700.00.

Shares of NYSE:CRM traded down $0.62 during trading on Monday, reaching $160.88. The company had a trading volume of 3,794,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,703,881. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.95, a PEG ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 1.40. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12 month low of $111.34 and a 12 month high of $166.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The CRM provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 8.42%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CRM. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp grew its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 52.4% during the 4th quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 291 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 82.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Macquarie increased their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $174.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $182.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, November 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.82.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

