Insider Selling: Prologis Inc (PLD) Insider Sells 16,059 Shares of Stock

Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) insider Edward S. Nekritz sold 16,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.86, for a total value of $1,153,999.74. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,721,773.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of PLD stock traded down $0.12 on Monday, hitting $70.95. The stock had a trading volume of 1,549,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,620,751. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $44.77 billion, a PE ratio of 23.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.02. Prologis Inc has a 1 year low of $55.21 and a 1 year high of $72.82.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $679.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $661.64 million. Prologis had a return on equity of 7.46% and a net margin of 58.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. Research analysts predict that Prologis Inc will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Prologis’s payout ratio is currently 69.97%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in Prologis during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Prologis by 134.5% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Prologis during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. PRW Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Prologis during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Prologis during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PLD shares. Deutsche Bank raised Prologis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. ValuEngine lowered Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co set a $65.00 price objective on Prologis and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Prologis in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Prologis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.14.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 768 million square feet (71 million square meters) in 19 countries.

