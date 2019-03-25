Insider Selling: Extra Space Storage, Inc. (EXR) EVP Sells $87,683.20 in Stock

Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR) EVP James Overturf sold 880 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.64, for a total value of $87,683.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 70,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,023,523.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
James Overturf also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, March 14th, James Overturf sold 5,173 shares of Extra Space Storage stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.03, for a total value of $517,455.19.
- On Thursday, February 14th, James Overturf sold 880 shares of Extra Space Storage stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.12, for a total value of $87,225.60.
- On Wednesday, January 16th, James Overturf sold 440 shares of Extra Space Storage stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.99, for a total value of $40,475.60.
Shares of NYSE EXR opened at $100.61 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Extra Space Storage, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.80 and a fifty-two week high of $102.29. The stock has a market cap of $12.81 billion, a PE ratio of 21.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.29.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.66%.
EXR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. ValuEngine cut Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, Raymond James cut Extra Space Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $99.27 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Extra Space Storage currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.83.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EXR. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 41.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 143.6% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,585 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 6,829 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV acquired a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage during the 3rd quarter worth about $208,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Extra Space Storage by 24.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 758,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,694,000 after buying an additional 150,179 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in Extra Space Storage by 1.4% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 82,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,118,000 after buying an additional 1,116 shares during the period. 98.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Extra Space Storage
Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned and/or operated 1,647 self-storage stores in 39 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.2 million units and approximately 125.7 million square feet of rentable space.
