Insider Selling: Delta Apparel, Inc. (DLA) Chairman Sells $22,409.20 in Stock

Delta Apparel, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) Chairman Robert W. Humphreys sold 968 shares of Delta Apparel stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.15, for a total value of $22,409.20. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 537,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,449,977.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of DLA opened at $22.99 on Monday. Delta Apparel, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.11 and a 12-month high of $24.99.

Delta Apparel (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 4th. The textile maker reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $101.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.98 million.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Delta Apparel by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,537 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc grew its position in Delta Apparel by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 234,210 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Delta Apparel in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Delta Apparel by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,825 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC grew its position in Delta Apparel by 34.4% in the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 14,494 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 3,706 shares in the last quarter.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Roth Capital lowered Delta Apparel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Delta Apparel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th.

Delta Apparel Company Profile

Delta Apparel, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and markets a portfolio of lifestyle active wear apparel and related accessory products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Delta Group and Salt Life Group. It markets, distributes, manufactures, and sells unembellished knit apparel under the Soffe, Delta Platinum, Delta Pro Weight, and Delta Magnum Weight brands to various large licensed screen printers and small independent businesses.

