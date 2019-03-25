Insider Selling: Delta Apparel, Inc. (DLA) Chairman Sells $22,409.20 in Stock

Delta Apparel, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) Chairman Robert W. Humphreys sold 968 shares of Delta Apparel stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.15, for a total value of $22,409.20. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 537,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,449,977.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of DLA opened at $22.99 on Monday. Delta Apparel, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.11 and a 12-month high of $24.99.
Delta Apparel (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 4th. The textile maker reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $101.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.98 million.
Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Roth Capital lowered Delta Apparel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Delta Apparel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th.
Delta Apparel Company Profile
Delta Apparel, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and markets a portfolio of lifestyle active wear apparel and related accessory products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Delta Group and Salt Life Group. It markets, distributes, manufactures, and sells unembellished knit apparel under the Soffe, Delta Platinum, Delta Pro Weight, and Delta Magnum Weight brands to various large licensed screen printers and small independent businesses.
