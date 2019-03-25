Insider Selling: D. R. Horton Inc (DHI) Director Sells 1,833 Shares of Stock

D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 1,833 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.06, for a total transaction of $73,429.98. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,540. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of DHI stock traded up $1.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $41.96. The stock had a trading volume of 8,394,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,585,453. D. R. Horton Inc has a fifty-two week low of $32.39 and a fifty-two week high of $47.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.41 billion, a PE ratio of 10.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 6.85.

D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 25th. The construction company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.02). D. R. Horton had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 9.59%. The firm had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that D. R. Horton Inc will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 11th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 8th. D. R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.67%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DHI shares. Mizuho upgraded shares of D. R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of D. R. Horton in a research note on Friday, January 11th. Buckingham Research started coverage on shares of D. R. Horton in a research note on Friday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James upgraded shares of D. R. Horton to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. Finally, JMP Securities set a $44.00 price target on shares of D. R. Horton and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. D. R. Horton has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.32.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PRW Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of D. R. Horton in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Sage Capital Advisors llc purchased a new stake in shares of D. R. Horton during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of D. R. Horton during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. JOYN Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of D. R. Horton by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 993 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of D. R. Horton by 125.0% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,107 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.31% of the company’s stock.

About D. R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 27 states and 81 markets in the United States under the names of D.R.

