Insider Selling: Catasys, Inc. (CATS) Major Shareholder Sells $106,619.85 in Stock

Catasys, Inc. (NASDAQ:CATS) major shareholder David E. Smith sold 7,643 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.95, for a total transaction of $106,619.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

NASDAQ CATS opened at $13.16 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $212.35 million, a P/E ratio of -14.79 and a beta of 1.95. Catasys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.21 and a 1 year high of $15.01.

Get Catasys alerts:

Catasys (NASDAQ:CATS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $5.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 million. Analysts forecast that Catasys, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CATS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Catasys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 4th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Catasys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Catasys in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Catasys from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, began coverage on shares of Catasys in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.20.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CATS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Catasys by 205.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 7,008 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Catasys in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $191,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Catasys in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Catasys by 95.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 9,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Catasys by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 6,050 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.86% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This article was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US & international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/25/insider-selling-catasys-inc-cats-major-shareholder-sells-106619-85-in-stock.html.

Catasys Company Profile

Catasys, Inc provides big data predictive analytics, artificial intelligence and telehealth, combined with human intervention services to health plans and other third party payors. It offers OnTrak solution to improve treatment outcomes and lower the utilization of medical and behavioral health plan services.

See Also: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Catasys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catasys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.