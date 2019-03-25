Insider Selling: Bandwidth Inc (BAND) Director Sells $1,359,400.00 in Stock

Bandwidth Inc (NASDAQ:BAND) Director Brian D. Bailey sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.97, for a total value of $1,359,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ BAND opened at $66.40 on Monday. Bandwidth Inc has a 12-month low of $27.75 and a 12-month high of $69.80. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 214.19 and a beta of 0.75.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.25. Bandwidth had a return on equity of 2.14% and a net margin of 8.78%. The company had revenue of $52.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bandwidth Inc will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on BAND. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bandwidth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 18th. ValuEngine raised Bandwidth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Bandwidth from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Bandwidth by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,665,000 after purchasing an additional 8,150 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Bandwidth during the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC now owns 668,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,254,000 after acquiring an additional 87,035 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 44.3% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 17,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,000 after acquiring an additional 5,406 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 92.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.09% of the company’s stock.

Bandwidth Company Profile

Bandwidth Inc operates as a cloud-based software-powered communications platform-as-a-service (CPaaS) provides in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CPaaS and Other. Its platform enables enterprises to create, scale, and operate voice or text communications services across mobile application or connected device.

