Insider Buying: MDC Partners Inc (MDCA) Insider Acquires $18,500.00 in Stock

MDC Partners Inc (NASDAQ:MDCA) insider Mitchell Gendel acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.85 per share, with a total value of $18,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDCA opened at $1.85 on Monday. MDC Partners Inc has a 12 month low of $1.67 and a 12 month high of $8.65.

MDC Partners (NASDAQ:MDCA) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 15th. The business services provider reported ($1.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($1.79). The firm had revenue of $393.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $394.10 million. MDC Partners had a negative net margin of 8.54% and a negative return on equity of 0.82%. MDC Partners’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. RBF Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of MDC Partners during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in MDC Partners by 540.9% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,624 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 13,186 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in MDC Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in MDC Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co raised its holdings in MDC Partners by 120.9% during the 4th quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 26,282 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 14,382 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of MDC Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $2.53 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, March 11th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of MDC Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.93.

MDC Partners Company Profile

MDC Partners, Inc engages in the provision of marketing, advertising, activation, communications and strategic consulting solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Domestic Creative Agencies, Specialist Communications, Media Services, All Other, and Corporate.

