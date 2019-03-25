Inseego Corp (INSG) Position Boosted by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Inseego Corp (NASDAQ:INSG) by 15,447.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 320,423 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 318,362 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Inseego were worth $1,330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of INSG. Cannell Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inseego during the fourth quarter worth $6,477,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Inseego by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 393,227 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,631,000 after purchasing an additional 14,046 shares during the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Inseego by 103.3% during the fourth quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 56,132 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 28,528 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Inseego during the fourth quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Inseego by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 122,361 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 4,879 shares during the last quarter. 41.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

INSG stock opened at $4.97 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $369.19 million, a P/E ratio of -41.42 and a beta of 0.67. Inseego Corp has a 1-year low of $1.64 and a 1-year high of $6.00.

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $56.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.39 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Inseego Corp will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on INSG shares. ValuEngine upgraded Inseego from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price on shares of Inseego in a research report on Monday, December 10th. BidaskClub downgraded Inseego from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Inseego from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 target price on shares of Inseego in a research report on Friday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Inseego presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.75.

About Inseego

Inseego Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS), Internet of Things (IoT), and mobile solutions worldwide. The company sells SaaS, software, and service solutions across multiple IoT vertical markets, including fleet management and vehicle telematics, aviation, usage-based insurance, stolen vehicle recovery, asset tracking and monitoring, business connectivity, and subscription management.

