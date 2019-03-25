ING Groep NV (ING) Shares Sold by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. cut its holdings in shares of ING Groep NV (NYSE:ING) by 83.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 113,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 573,450 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in ING Groep were worth $1,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tlwm grew its stake in ING Groep by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Tlwm now owns 30,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares during the period. KCS Wealth Advisory grew its stake in ING Groep by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 12,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in ING Groep by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 197,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares during the period. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in ING Groep by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448 shares during the period. Finally, MAI Capital Management grew its stake in ING Groep by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 14,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,626 shares during the period. 3.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised ING Groep from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 20th. ValuEngine downgraded ING Groep from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised ING Groep from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. ING Groep presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

ING Groep stock opened at $11.82 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $46.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. ING Groep NV has a one year low of $10.21 and a one year high of $17.73.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter. ING Groep had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 26.05%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ING Groep NV will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, April 26th will be given a dividend of $0.4974 per share. This represents a yield of 8.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 25th. ING Groep’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.83%.

ING Groep Profile

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and mid-corporates. It operates in Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts; and offers business lending products, as well as consumer lending products, such as residential mortgage loans, term loans, and revolver and personal loans.

