Independent Research Analysts Give Munchener Ruckvers (MEURV) a €215.00 Price Target

Independent Research set a €215.00 ($250.00) price objective on Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

MEURV has been the subject of a number of other reports. DZ Bank reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Munchener Ruckvers in a report on Thursday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank set a €194.00 ($225.58) target price on Munchener Ruckvers and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 7th. Barclays set a €214.00 ($248.84) target price on Munchener Ruckvers and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €220.00 ($255.81) target price on Munchener Ruckvers and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €215.00 ($250.00) target price on Munchener Ruckvers and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €206.62 ($240.25).

Munchener Ruckvers has a 52-week low of €164.50 ($191.28) and a 52-week high of €200.00 ($232.56).

