Independent Bank Group Inc (IBTX) Shares Bought by Paloma Partners Management Co

Paloma Partners Management Co grew its holdings in Independent Bank Group Inc (NASDAQ:IBTX) by 149.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,774 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 7,047 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Independent Bank Group were worth $538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IBTX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Independent Bank Group by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,540,275 shares of the bank’s stock worth $102,120,000 after buying an additional 308,116 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Independent Bank Group by 50.2% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 829,480 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,995,000 after buying an additional 277,098 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Independent Bank Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,186,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Independent Bank Group by 67.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 401,298 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,367,000 after buying an additional 161,786 shares during the period. Finally, Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC lifted its holdings in Independent Bank Group by 127.8% in the 4th quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 253,305 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,594,000 after buying an additional 142,085 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.35% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Paul W. Taylor sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.22, for a total transaction of $286,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,073,023.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Paul W. Taylor sold 12,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.88, for a total value of $669,830.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

IBTX opened at $49.53 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Independent Bank Group Inc has a 52 week low of $44.14 and a 52 week high of $79.00.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 28th. The bank reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $97.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.47 million. Independent Bank Group had a net margin of 28.53% and a return on equity of 8.72%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Independent Bank Group Inc will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on IBTX shares. Stephens set a $61.00 price objective on Independent Bank Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Independent Bank Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 2nd. Raymond James cut Independent Bank Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $61.00 in a report on Monday, January 7th. BidaskClub upgraded Independent Bank Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Independent Bank Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Independent Bank Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.20.

About Independent Bank Group

Independent Bank Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

