Independence Realty Trust Inc (IRT) Stake Lowered by Phocas Financial Corp.

Phocas Financial Corp. decreased its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:IRT) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,355,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,301 shares during the quarter. Independence Realty Trust accounts for 1.4% of Phocas Financial Corp.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Phocas Financial Corp. owned about 1.52% of Independence Realty Trust worth $12,448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Independence Realty Trust by 2.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,428,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,725,000 after acquiring an additional 40,566 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Independence Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at $232,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 221.3% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 775,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,164,000 after acquiring an additional 533,989 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 1.5% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,622,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,201,000 after acquiring an additional 85,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA purchased a new position in Independence Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at $857,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Independence Realty Trust alerts:

In related news, Director Richard H. Ross sold 6,000 shares of Independence Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.33, for a total transaction of $61,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $282,721.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on IRT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. ValuEngine raised shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. Finally, B. Riley cut shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.94.

Shares of IRT stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $10.50. 6,461 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 608,483. Independence Realty Trust Inc has a 12-month low of $8.75 and a 12-month high of $10.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market cap of $938.02 million, a PE ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.91.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.15). Independence Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.16% and a net margin of 13.77%. The firm had revenue of $49.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.81 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Independence Realty Trust Inc will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.86%. Independence Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 97.30%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Independence Realty Trust Inc (IRT) Stake Lowered by Phocas Financial Corp.” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/25/independence-realty-trust-inc-irt-stake-lowered-by-phocas-financial-corp.html.

Independence Realty Trust Profile

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that currently owns and operates 59 multifamily apartment properties, totaling 16,120 units, across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

Recommended Story: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Independence Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:IRT).

Receive News & Ratings for Independence Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independence Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.