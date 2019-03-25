IMPINJ Inc (PI) Shares Bought by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in IMPINJ Inc (NASDAQ:PI) by 44.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,755 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,684 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in IMPINJ were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IMPINJ during the fourth quarter worth $236,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of IMPINJ by 56.7% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 4,852 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of IMPINJ during the third quarter worth $362,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of IMPINJ during the third quarter worth $387,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of IMPINJ during the third quarter worth $433,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IMPINJ stock opened at $17.61 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 5.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. IMPINJ Inc has a 12 month low of $11.57 and a 12 month high of $28.48. The firm has a market cap of $378.51 million, a P/E ratio of -25.90 and a beta of 2.26.

IMPINJ (NASDAQ:PI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.05. IMPINJ had a negative return on equity of 17.42% and a negative net margin of 28.73%. The business had revenue of $34.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.28) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that IMPINJ Inc will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PI shares. BidaskClub cut IMPINJ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 8th. ValuEngine raised IMPINJ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut IMPINJ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.33.

Impinj, Inc operates a platform that enables wireless connectivity to everyday items by delivering each item's unique identity, location, and authenticity to business and consumer applications. The company's platform includes endpoint integrated circuits (ICs) product, a miniature radios-on-a-chip, which attach-to and identify their host items; and connectivity layer that comprises readers, gateways, and reader ICs to wirelessly identify, locate, authenticate, and engage endpoints via RAIN, as well as provide power to and communicate bidirectionally with endpoint ICs.

