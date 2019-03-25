Immunomedics, Inc. (IMMU) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have assigned a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.00.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on IMMU shares. B. Riley set a $28.00 target price on Immunomedics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded Immunomedics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $30.00 target price on Immunomedics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 23rd. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Immunomedics in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Immunomedics in a research report on Friday, December 7th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in Immunomedics in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Immunomedics in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in Immunomedics in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in Immunomedics in the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Immunomedics in the fourth quarter valued at about $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IMMU traded down $0.79 on Friday, hitting $17.50. 2,791,411 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,638,659. Immunomedics has a 12 month low of $11.55 and a 12 month high of $27.33. The company has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.99 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a current ratio of 13.45, a quick ratio of 13.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Immunomedics Company Profile

Immunomedics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibody-based products for the targeted treatment of cancer. Its advanced antibody-drug conjugates are sacituzumab govitecan and labetuzumab govitecan, which are in advanced trials for various solid tumors and metastatic colorectal cancer, respectively.

