IHT Wealth Management LLC Takes $269,000 Position in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (PTNQ)

IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (BATS:PTNQ) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 8,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.
Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTNQ. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $132,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $216,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its position in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 6,385.0% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 7,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 7,662 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors grew its position in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 11,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 1,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $468,000.
Shares of PTNQ opened at $33.87 on Monday. Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF has a 52-week low of $25.04 and a 52-week high of $33.90.
