IHT Wealth Management LLC Raises Stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD)

IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,439 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 902 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 13,242 shares of the bank’s stock worth $659,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management increased its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 11,392 shares of the bank’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,726 shares of the bank’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Community Bank N.A. increased its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 14,684 shares of the bank’s stock worth $730,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on TD. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a report on Monday, December 3rd. Desjardins restated a “buy” rating on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a report on Monday, December 10th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a report on Thursday, November 29th. ValuEngine upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a report on Friday, November 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Toronto-Dominion Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.00.

Shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank stock opened at $55.06 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $101.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12-month low of $47.73 and a 12-month high of $62.00.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.564 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $2.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. This is a boost from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.17%.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; investing, advice-based, and asset management services to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

