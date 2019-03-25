IHT Wealth Management LLC Raises Stake in salesforce.com, inc. (CRM)

IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 11.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,147 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CRM. Bremer Trust National Association increased its holdings in salesforce.com by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Bremer Trust National Association now owns 17,925 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,455,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management increased its holdings in salesforce.com by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 2,124 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in salesforce.com by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,833 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. grew its holdings in salesforce.com by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 3,983 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in salesforce.com by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 779 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.98% of the company’s stock.

CRM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price target (up previously from $160.00) on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Monday, November 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $149.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, November 28th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, November 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on salesforce.com from $174.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, November 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. salesforce.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.82.

In related news, Chairman Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.27, for a total value of $1,894,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Craig Conway sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.07, for a total value of $29,214.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,343,551.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 398,857 shares of company stock valued at $60,973,582 over the last three months. 6.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CRM opened at $160.78 on Monday. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1-year low of $111.34 and a 1-year high of $166.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $124.52 billion, a PE ratio of 110.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 1.40.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 4th. The CRM provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.14. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 8.36%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

