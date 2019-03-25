IHT Wealth Management LLC Increases Holdings in Cerner Co. (CERN)

IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,386 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cerner were worth $335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cerner by 84.7% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,111,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,265,000 after buying an additional 509,615 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new stake in shares of Cerner during the 4th quarter valued at about $461,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cerner by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Cerner by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 74,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,886,000 after buying an additional 3,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intellectus Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Cerner by 58.8% during the 4th quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 5,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 1,966 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CERN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cerner from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. BidaskClub raised shares of Cerner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Cerner from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cerner currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.00.

Cerner stock opened at $57.03 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.41. Cerner Co. has a 1-year low of $48.78 and a 1-year high of $67.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.81, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.97.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Cerner had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 14.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Cerner Co. will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cerner Profile

Cerner Corporation provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

