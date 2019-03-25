IG Group’s (IGG) Hold Rating Reiterated at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reiterated their hold rating on shares of IG Group (LON:IGG) in a report released on Thursday.

Several other research firms also recently commented on IGG. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of IG Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating on shares of IG Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a sell rating and issued a GBX 519 ($6.78) target price on shares of IG Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) target price on shares of IG Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on IG Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. They issued an outperform rating and a GBX 720 ($9.41) target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. IG Group has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 759.57 ($9.93).

LON:IGG opened at GBX 513 ($6.70) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.17. IG Group has a twelve month low of GBX 524.50 ($6.85) and a twelve month high of GBX 956.50 ($12.50).

IG Group (LON:IGG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 22nd. The company reported GBX 24.90 ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that IG Group will post 5202.99958622861 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 31st were given a GBX 12.96 ($0.17) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 31st. This represents a yield of 2.02%. IG Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.81%.

In related news, insider June Felix acquired 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 586 ($7.66) per share, for a total transaction of £99,620 ($130,171.17).

About IG Group

IG Group Holdings plc provides leveraged derivatives and spread betting under the IG brand worldwide. Its CFDs (contracts for difference) are derivatives contracts that enable clients to take advantage of changes in an asset's price. The company also offers clients access to a range of risk-mitigation measures, including stops and limits and a limited risk account; and products, such as share dealing and investment portfolios, as well as enables clients to hold their investments in ISAs and SIPPs.

