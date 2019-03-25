IBM Retirement Fund Has $2.10 Million Position in Medtronic PLC (MDT)

IBM Retirement Fund decreased its position in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,061 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,609 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $2,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MDT. Maple Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 84,928 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $7,725,000 after buying an additional 1,346 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 108,944 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $9,916,000 after purchasing an additional 4,010 shares during the period. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at $964,000. QS Investors LLC boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 66,305 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $6,032,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the period. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 37.9% in the 4th quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 223,006 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $20,284,000 after purchasing an additional 61,322 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Omar Ishrak acquired 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $84.05 per share, for a total transaction of $1,008,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Karen L. Parkhill acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $83.87 per share, for a total transaction of $251,610.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MDT shares. Oppenheimer set a $104.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. ValuEngine cut shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 7th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 25th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $113.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Medtronic presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.43.

Shares of NYSE:MDT opened at $90.39 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.82. Medtronic PLC has a 52 week low of $76.41 and a 52 week high of $100.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.36.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 19th. The medical technology company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $7.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Medtronic PLC will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st. Medtronic’s payout ratio is presently 41.93%.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

