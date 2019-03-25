IAC/InterActiveCorp (IAC) Lifted to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on IAC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $287.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, February 11th. Aegis restated a buy rating and set a $300.00 target price (up previously from $250.00) on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp to $250.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $240.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:IAC opened at $219.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 3.13. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a fifty-two week low of $128.80 and a fifty-two week high of $224.63. The firm has a market cap of $18.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.09.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $1.05. IAC/InterActiveCorp had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 16.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. IAC/InterActiveCorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Glenn Schiffman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.91, for a total value of $178,910.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David S. Rosenblatt sold 4,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.64, for a total transaction of $999,057.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,528 shares of company stock valued at $2,222,948 in the last quarter. 10.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Athena Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the 4th quarter worth about $92,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.19% of the company’s stock.

IAC/InterActiveCorp Company Profile

IAC/InterActiveCorp, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and Internet company in the United States and internationally. The company's Match Group segment provides subscription dating products under the Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs and Hinge, and other brands.

