Hyperion Market Capitalization Tops $11.81 Million (HYN)

Hyperion (CURRENCY:HYN) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 25th. In the last seven days, Hyperion has traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar. Hyperion has a market cap of $11.81 million and approximately $841,022.00 worth of Hyperion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hyperion token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0373 or 0.00000927 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bgogo, Bibox, Hotbit and CoinExchange.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00007688 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.91 or 0.00420354 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025091 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002627 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000579 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $65.20 or 0.01621152 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.18 or 0.00228154 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00005068 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00001400 BTC.

Hyperion Profile

Hyperion’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 316,765,917 tokens. Hyperion’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Hyperion’s official website is www.hyn.space . The official message board for Hyperion is medium.com/@hyperionsgoffical

Hyperion Token Trading

Hyperion can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Bgogo, Bibox and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyperion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hyperion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hyperion using one of the exchanges listed above.

