Hydrogenics Co. (HYGS) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.13 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Hydrogenics Co. (NASDAQ:HYGS) (TSE:HYG) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.13) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Hydrogenics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.15) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.11). Hydrogenics also reported earnings per share of ($0.13) in the same quarter last year. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Friday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Hydrogenics will report full year earnings of ($0.43) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.58) to ($0.26). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.23. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Hydrogenics.

Get Hydrogenics alerts:

Hydrogenics (NASDAQ:HYGS) (TSE:HYG) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 15th. The energy company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $10.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.05 million. Hydrogenics had a negative return on equity of 81.90% and a negative net margin of 39.35%.

HYGS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Hydrogenics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. HC Wainwright set a $8.00 target price on Hydrogenics and gave the company a “buy hygs” rating in a research note on Monday, December 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hydrogenics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on Hydrogenics in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. They set a “speculative buy” rating and a $8.75 target price on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital downgraded Hydrogenics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Hydrogenics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.56.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Hydrogenics stock. Emancipation Management LLC grew its position in Hydrogenics Co. (NASDAQ:HYGS) (TSE:HYG) by 43.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,200 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,200 shares during the quarter. Hydrogenics accounts for 0.7% of Emancipation Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Emancipation Management LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Hydrogenics worth $186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 16.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HYGS opened at $8.07 on Friday. Hydrogenics has a 12-month low of $3.80 and a 12-month high of $9.10.

Hydrogenics Company Profile

Hydrogenics Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and manufactures hydrogen generation products based on water electrolysis technology; and fuel cell products based on proton exchange membrane technology. It operates in two segments, OnSite Generation and Power Systems. The OnSite Generation segment develops products for industrial gas, hydrogen fueling, and renewable energy storage markets.

Read More: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hydrogenics (HYGS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hydrogenics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hydrogenics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.