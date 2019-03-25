Hydrogen Price Tops $0.0067 on Major Exchanges (HYDRO)

Hydrogen (CURRENCY:HYDRO) traded up 11.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 25th. During the last week, Hydrogen has traded up 108.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Hydrogen token can currently be purchased for $0.0067 or 0.00000099 BTC on major exchanges including Bittrex, Mercatox, Token Store and BitMart. Hydrogen has a market capitalization of $20.53 million and $405,355.00 worth of Hydrogen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00007639 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.54 or 0.00413381 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025232 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00002604 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000571 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $64.84 or 0.01620895 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.03 or 0.00225846 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00005094 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 17.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00001368 BTC.

Hydrogen Token Profile

Hydrogen’s genesis date was March 15th, 2018. Hydrogen’s total supply is 11,111,111,111 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,062,538,428 tokens. The official message board for Hydrogen is medium.com/@hydrogenapi . Hydrogen’s official Twitter account is @HydrogenAPI . Hydrogen’s official website is www.hydrogenplatform.com/hydro . The Reddit community for Hydrogen is /r/ProjectHydro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Hydrogen Token Trading

Hydrogen can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, BitForex, Mercatox, DEx.top, CoinEx, BitMart, IDEX, Token Store, Fatbtc, Upbit and IDAX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hydrogen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hydrogen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hydrogen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

