Hunting plc (HTG) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Hunting plc (LON:HTG) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 834.64 ($10.91).

HTG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Hunting from GBX 930 ($12.15) to GBX 845 ($11.04) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Hunting in a research note on Friday, February 1st. Barclays dropped their price target on Hunting from GBX 1,000 ($13.07) to GBX 900 ($11.76) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 756 ($9.88) price target on shares of Hunting in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on Hunting from GBX 850 ($11.11) to GBX 840 ($10.98) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th.

Hunting stock traded down GBX 34 ($0.44) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 590 ($7.71). 1,089,658 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 647,125. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 4.06. The company has a market cap of $966.82 million and a PE ratio of 11.28. Hunting has a 1 year low of GBX 448 ($5.85) and a 1 year high of GBX 934.50 ($12.21).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 18th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This is an increase from Hunting’s previous dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.69%. Hunting’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.15%.

In other news, insider Arthur James Johnson sold 70,901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 520 ($6.79), for a total value of £368,685.20 ($481,752.52).

Hunting Company Profile

Hunting PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes tools and equipment for the upstream energy industry worldwide. The company offers perforating guns and accessories; and connections, oil country tubular goods, drilling tools, subsea equipment, intervention tools, and electronics.

