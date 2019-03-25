Hub Group Inc (HUBG) Shares Sold by D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Hub Group Inc (NASDAQ:HUBG) by 20.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 284,762 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 75,236 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Hub Group were worth $10,556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HUBG. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Hub Group during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hub Group during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hub Group during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hub Group by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,076 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Hub Group by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,336 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HUBG opened at $39.74 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.61 and a beta of 1.68. Hub Group Inc has a 52 week low of $34.02 and a 52 week high of $56.60.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 7th. The transportation company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $972.54 million. Hub Group had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 11.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hub Group Inc will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HUBG has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group downgraded shares of Hub Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 4th. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Hub Group to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Hub Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hub Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hub Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.90.

About Hub Group

Hub Group, Inc, an asset-light freight transportation management company, provides intermodal, truck brokerage, and logistics services in North America. It operates through two segments, Mode and Hub. Its intermodal services include arranging for the movement of its customers' freight in containers and trailers over long distances.

