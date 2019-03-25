Hub Group Inc (HUBG) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.58 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Hub Group Inc (NASDAQ:HUBG) will report $0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Hub Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.68 and the lowest is $0.51. Hub Group reported earnings per share of $0.48 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Hub Group will report full year earnings of $3.22 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.85 to $3.35. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.35 to $3.75. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Hub Group.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 7th. The transportation company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $972.54 million. Hub Group had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 4.77%. Hub Group’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 EPS.

Several equities analysts have commented on HUBG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Hub Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 5th. BidaskClub raised Hub Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. ValuEngine raised Hub Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. UBS Group downgraded Hub Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 4th. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on Hub Group to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.90.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Hub Group by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,982 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Hub Group by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 10,497 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Hub Group by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,076 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Hub Group by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 24,068 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Hub Group by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,336 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hub Group stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 235,512. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Hub Group has a one year low of $34.02 and a one year high of $56.60.

Hub Group Company Profile

Hub Group, Inc, an asset-light freight transportation management company, provides intermodal, truck brokerage, and logistics services in North America. It operates through two segments, Mode and Hub. Its intermodal services include arranging for the movement of its customers' freight in containers and trailers over long distances.

