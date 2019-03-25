Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $859,000 Stake in iShares MSCI Spain ETF (EWP)

Hsbc Holdings PLC trimmed its stake in iShares MSCI Spain ETF (NYSEARCA:EWP) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,022 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 735 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 0.11% of iShares MSCI Spain ETF worth $859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Spain ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $137,131,000. National Pension Service increased its stake in iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 491.2% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 4,039,637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $119,614,000 after purchasing an additional 3,356,288 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 451.8% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 718,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,272,000 after purchasing an additional 588,330 shares during the last quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp increased its stake in iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 327,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,777,000 after purchasing an additional 16,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 327,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,777,000 after purchasing an additional 16,915 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Spain ETF stock opened at $28.71 on Monday. iShares MSCI Spain ETF has a 52 week low of $25.95 and a 52 week high of $34.03.

iShares MSCI Spain Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Spain Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Spanish market, as measured by the MSCI Spain Index (the Index).

