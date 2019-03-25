Hsbc Holdings PLC Cuts Stake in Hospitality Properties Trust (HPT)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lessened its holdings in Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:HPT) by 10.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 39,202 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,775 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Hospitality Properties Trust were worth $937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in shares of Hospitality Properties Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Hospitality Properties Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Hospitality Properties Trust by 2,288.0% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,555,209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490,083 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in shares of Hospitality Properties Trust by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 5,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Finally, Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas raised its position in shares of Hospitality Properties Trust by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 12,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. 75.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Hospitality Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hospitality Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 24th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hospitality Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.33.

HPT stock opened at $26.03 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. Hospitality Properties Trust has a 52 week low of $22.47 and a 52 week high of $29.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.08.

Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:HPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $550.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $538.02 million. Hospitality Properties Trust had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 5.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Hospitality Properties Trust will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

About Hospitality Properties Trust

Hospitality Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns a diverse portfolio of hotels and travel centers located in 45 states, Puerto Rico and Canada. HPT's properties are operated under long term management or lease agreements. HPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

