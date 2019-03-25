Hsbc Holdings PLC Cuts Holdings in Casey’s General Stores Inc (CASY)

Hsbc Holdings PLC reduced its position in Casey’s General Stores Inc (NASDAQ:CASY) by 31.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,288 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware bought a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the fourth quarter worth approximately $150,000. Ibex Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the third quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the third quarter worth approximately $215,000. Institutional investors own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Casey's General Stores alerts:

Shares of CASY stock opened at $123.80 on Monday. Casey’s General Stores Inc has a 12 month low of $90.42 and a 12 month high of $138.45. The firm has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of 32.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.18. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores Inc will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 30th. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.45%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $133.00 target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 12th. Gabelli reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. BidaskClub cut shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.40.

In other news, VP William J. Walljasper sold 4,300 shares of Casey’s General Stores stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.44, for a total value of $552,292.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,360,632.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Terry W. Handley sold 5,000 shares of Casey’s General Stores stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.05, for a total value of $650,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,804,697.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This report was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/25/hsbc-holdings-plc-cuts-holdings-in-caseys-general-stores-inc-casy.html.

About Casey’s General Stores

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverage and tobacco products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; school supplies, housewares, and pet supplies; and other nonfood items.

Further Reading: Stock Symbol

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CASY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Casey’s General Stores Inc (NASDAQ:CASY).

Receive News & Ratings for Casey's General Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casey's General Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.