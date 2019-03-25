Hsbc Holdings PLC Buys Shares of 34,757 Continental Building Products Inc (CBPX)

Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in Continental Building Products Inc (NYSE:CBPX) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 34,757 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $885,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc increased its stake in shares of Continental Building Products by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 4,466 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 766 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Continental Building Products during the fourth quarter valued at $119,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Continental Building Products by 153.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,968 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 4,822 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Continental Building Products during the third quarter valued at $227,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Continental Building Products by 47.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,944 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 3,195 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE CBPX opened at $23.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $823.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.38. Continental Building Products Inc has a fifty-two week low of $23.35 and a fifty-two week high of $39.60.

Continental Building Products (NYSE:CBPX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The construction company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.56. The business had revenue of $140.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.07 million. Continental Building Products had a return on equity of 22.50% and a net margin of 14.06%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Continental Building Products Inc will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Continental Building Products news, CFO Dennis Charles Schemm sold 1,569 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.43, for a total value of $39,899.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 56,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,428,072.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CBPX shares. Barclays set a $35.00 target price on Continental Building Products and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Continental Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Continental Building Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Stephens reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Continental Building Products in a research note on Sunday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Continental Building Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.50.

Continental Building Products Profile

Continental Building Products, Inc manufactures and sells gypsum wallboard and complementary finishing products in the eastern United States and eastern Canada. The company sells its products to gypsum wallboard distributors, buying groups, wholesalers, and mass merchants in the new residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction markets under the LiftLite, Mold Defense, and Weather Defense brand names.

