HSBC Analysts Give Basf (BAS) a €78.00 Price Target

HSBC set a €78.00 ($90.70) price objective on Basf (ETR:BAS) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €77.00 ($89.53) price target on shares of Basf and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Independent Research set a €72.00 ($83.72) price target on shares of Basf and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. Warburg Research set a €84.00 ($97.67) price target on shares of Basf and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 26th. Societe Generale set a €80.00 ($93.02) price target on shares of Basf and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €78.00 ($90.70) price target on shares of Basf and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, December 10th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Basf presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €74.60 ($86.74).

ETR:BAS opened at €65.51 ($76.17) on Thursday. Basf has a 52 week low of €57.35 ($66.69) and a 52 week high of €90.02 ($104.67). The stock has a market cap of $60.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.37, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.85.

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

