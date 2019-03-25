Hormel Foods Corp (HRL) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.21

Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 25th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.21 per share on Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%.

Hormel Foods has increased its dividend by an average of 14.5% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 52 consecutive years. Hormel Foods has a payout ratio of 48.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Hormel Foods to earn $1.96 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 42.9%.

Shares of HRL stock traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $44.07. The company had a trading volume of 1,708,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,829,942. Hormel Foods has a 52-week low of $32.75 and a 52-week high of $46.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $23.34 billion, a PE ratio of 23.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.18.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.44. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 17.58%. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Hormel Foods will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HRL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Hormel Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hormel Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Hormel Foods in a report on Monday, March 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Hormel Foods in a report on Thursday, February 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.33.

In other news, Director Glenn S. Forbes sold 4,695 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $201,885.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 49,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,127,683. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Elsa A. Murano sold 5,808 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $243,936.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 98,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,139,730. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Hormel Foods

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other. It offers various perishable meat products, including fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products, such as canned luncheon meats, peanut butters, chilies, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hashes, stews, meat spreads, flour and corn tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, and other products.

