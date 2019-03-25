Hormel Foods Corp (HRL) Holdings Trimmed by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. cut its holdings in Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL) by 25.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,468,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,163,300 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $148,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HRL. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 53,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,281,000 after buying an additional 2,351 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC raised its stake in Hormel Foods by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 46,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,001,000 after purchasing an additional 4,943 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Hormel Foods by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,554,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,328,000 after purchasing an additional 128,154 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Hormel Foods by 341.2% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 51,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,184,000 after purchasing an additional 39,571 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Financial Strategies LLC raised its stake in Hormel Foods by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC now owns 15,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Hormel Foods alerts:

In other news, Director Elsa A. Murano sold 5,808 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $243,936.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 98,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,139,730. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Glenn S. Forbes sold 4,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $201,885.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,127,683. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HRL traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $43.78. 11,232 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,513,402. Hormel Foods Corp has a 52-week low of $32.47 and a 52-week high of $46.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $23.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.18.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 17.58%. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Hormel Foods Corp will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HRL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hormel Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Hormel Foods in a research note on Monday, March 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Hormel Foods in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Hormel Foods in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hormel Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.33.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Hormel Foods Corp (HRL) Holdings Trimmed by Macquarie Group Ltd.” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/25/hormel-foods-corp-hrl-holdings-trimmed-by-macquarie-group-ltd.html.

About Hormel Foods

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other. It offers various perishable meat products, including fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products, such as canned luncheon meats, peanut butters, chilies, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hashes, stews, meat spreads, flour and corn tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, and other products.

Featured Article: What is a blue-chip stock?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL).

Receive News & Ratings for Hormel Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hormel Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.