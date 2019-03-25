Honeywell International Inc. (HON) Holdings Reduced by Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc.

Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 86.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,250 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 14,778 shares during the quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $225,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IMS Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the third quarter valued at $53,000. Clarus Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 48.4% in the fourth quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 457 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 59.2% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 503 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at $79,000. 75.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Honeywell International stock opened at $155.83 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $113.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.10. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $123.48 and a 52 week high of $167.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 1st. The conglomerate reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $9.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.72 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 33.36% and a net margin of 16.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.85 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 21st. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.95%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on HON shares. Barclays dropped their price target on Honeywell International from $178.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Monday, December 31st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $132.06 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Honeywell International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $148.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.88.

In related news, insider Timothy O. Mahoney sold 73,352 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.30, for a total transaction of $11,318,213.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 305,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,139,421.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Linnet F. Deily sold 4,234 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.75, for a total value of $629,807.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,691,138.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

