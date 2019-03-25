Honda Motor Co Ltd (HMC) Shares Bought by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Honda Motor Co Ltd (NYSE:HMC) by 14.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,018 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Honda Motor were worth $79,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Honda Motor by 35.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 380,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,436,000 after buying an additional 100,187 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Honda Motor by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 272,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,197,000 after buying an additional 53,875 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its holdings in Honda Motor by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 196,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,204,000 after buying an additional 3,732 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Honda Motor in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,583,000. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Honda Motor by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 108,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,221,000 after buying an additional 1,845 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

HMC has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine cut Honda Motor from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Honda Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Nomura upgraded Honda Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Honda Motor has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.50.

Shares of Honda Motor stock opened at $27.28 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $48.51 billion, a PE ratio of 7.54, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.95. Honda Motor Co Ltd has a 1-year low of $25.30 and a 1-year high of $35.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 1st. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85. The business had revenue of $3,957.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3,956.54 billion. Honda Motor had a return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 4.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $318.50 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Honda Motor Co Ltd will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 28th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a boost from Honda Motor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 27th. Honda Motor’s payout ratio is currently 22.10%.

Honda Motor Company Profile

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power products, and other products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Power Product and Other Businesses. The Motorcycle Business segment produces sports models, including trial and moto-cross racing vehicles; business and commuter models; all-terrain vehicles; and side-by-side models.

