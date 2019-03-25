Hilltop Holdings Inc. (HTH) Shares Bought by D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 571,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 38,249 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.60% of Hilltop worth $10,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HTH. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Hilltop by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 136,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,434,000 after acquiring an additional 1,811 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Hilltop during the fourth quarter valued at about $252,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hilltop by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 802,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,302,000 after acquiring an additional 36,701 shares during the period. SCW Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Hilltop during the fourth quarter valued at about $11,394,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in Hilltop during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,453,000. 61.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
In related news, CEO Alan B. White sold 69,029 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.36, for a total value of $1,336,401.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 214,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,145,944. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alan B. White sold 8,657 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.40, for a total transaction of $167,945.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 214,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,154,510. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 22.30% of the company’s stock.
Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.14). Hilltop had a return on equity of 6.24% and a net margin of 7.58%. The business had revenue of $356.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.43 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hilltop Holdings Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 15th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Hilltop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Hilltop’s dividend payout ratio is 25.00%.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hilltop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. Stephens reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Hilltop in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. ValuEngine cut shares of Hilltop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. Finally, Compass Point reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.50 target price (down previously from $25.00) on shares of Hilltop in a research note on Monday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hilltop has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.50.
About Hilltop
Hilltop Holdings Inc provides banking and financial products and services. The company operates in four segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, Mortgage Origination, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, equipment loans and leases, agricultural and commercial real estate loans, and other loans; and commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.
